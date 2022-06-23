May 5, 1949—June 20, 2022

SALT LAKE CITY—Leta K. Jim was born May 5, 1949 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Hugh and Neva Stevens. She left this life to return home on June 20, 2022. Leta is survived by her husband of 46 years, Calvin; daughters: Terri, Tracy and Tricia (Andrea) Stevens; grandchildren: Kendra (Josiah) Allen, Kylin and Kaylee Jim; great-randchildren: Davyen and Siyah Allen. Sisters Beverly, Juanita and Helen (H) Stevens; brothers: Condie (Penny) Stevens, and Hugh (Julie) Stevens; and several nieces, nephews and close cousin Janice Johnson Villa.

Leta is preceded in death by her infant son, Calvin; parents, Hugh and Neva Johnson Stevens; brothers: Ervin and Joe Stevens; sisters: Bertha Ledesma and Patricia (Pat) Stevens and uncle, James Johnson.

In 1967, Leta graduated from Davis High School in Kaysville, Utah. She attended the Stevens Henager College until she got a job as a Data Processor at the Hill Air Force Base in Utah. She then moved to Stewart, NV and began working for the Stewart Indian Agency. In 1969 is when she started her long-term career with the Federal Government working for the Bureau of Land Management as a Grazing Clerk, a Purchasing Agent, and then a Contract Specialist. After, 36 years of dedicated service Leta retired from the BLM in December 2005. While working for BLM Leta also worked part-time as a tax preparer for H and R Block approximately 10 plus years.

During the summer months of Leta’s teenage years her dad would bring her and several siblings down to Elko to spend time with family. During one of her summer visits is when she first met Calvin. Calvin and Leta would spend time together during her summer visits. In April of 1976, Leta and Calvin married in Ely, Nevada while he was working. They built their home together in Elko where they had their three children.

In Leta’s leisurely time she was involved in Tribal Politics and dedicated time initiating and implementing the Western Shoshone Department of Public (Law Enforcement) for the Te-Moak Tribe of Western Shoshone. Leta loved her Tribal Politics sitting on different councils on and off for many years. She served as a council member on the Elko Band and the Te-Moak Council. Before Leta’s health started to decline she proudly sat on different councils with her mother Neva Stevens, her cousin Lydia Johnson and her lifelong friend Paula J. Brady.

Funeral services will be held Monday, June 27, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Burns Funeral Home. Traditional Feed to follow.