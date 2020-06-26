*2wCAPFb*Leticia Gonzales
October 31, 1993 – June 9, 2020
After a long illness, our wonderful granddaughter, Leticia Gonzales, passed away Tuesday morning, June 9, 2020, due to complications following heart surgery. Leticia was born in Reno on October 31, 1993. After attending first grade in Mexico City, Leticia came to Spring Creek to live with her grandparents, Ruth and Rick Collins, when she was seven and lived most of her life in Spring Creek and Elko. She will be sorely missed by so many, but she had a very difficult life and we are glad she has finally found some peace. Leticia always told me that she wanted to do something to help other children who went through the same kinds of difficulties that she had as a young child. In her honor we are asking that people who wish to remember her donate to the local Elko CASA program (Court Appointed Special Advocates). To find out more and how to donate please contact Alana McKinney at 775-934-7636. Leticia, you touched so many hearts in such a short life. We love and miss you with all our hearts.
