Letitia Jo Nesbitt Case

June 7, 1948 – February 11, 2020
Letitia Jo “Tish” Nesbitt Case passed away February 11, 2020 in Mesa, Arizona after an extended illness. Tish was born June 7, 1948 in Las Vegas, Nevada to Roy and Sara (Lamb) Nesbitt and was the eldest of their three children. She spent much of her childhood in Alamo and Moapa, Nevada and Prospect, Oregon, graduating from Alamo High School. Tish lived in and around the Wells, Nevada area for nearly fifty years and was a former employee of the City of Wells. She was an avid gardener who loved her roses. She was always creative and artistic, creating tole paintings of decorative barn scenes as well as crocheted doilies and macramé. Tish loved spending quiet contemplative time in nature, especially near Roosevelt Lake, AZ.
Tish is survived by her loving husband of nearly 30 years, Alan Case; her son and daughter-in-law, Winston Tripp and Christina Wolfe, and grandson, Ethan, of Carrollton, GA; her sister and brother-in-law, Laurie and James Hamilton, of Las Vegas, NV; her brother and sister-in-law, Albert and Cindy Nesbitt, her nephew, Kenneth, and her great-niece, Sara, of Roosevelt, AZ; and her ex-husband, Boyd Tripp, of Wells; as well as other loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents and stepfather, Ray Millard.
Friends and family are invited to gather to remember her life on Saturday, February 22nd, from 1pm to 4pm at the Wells Senior Citizens Center, 213 First St, Wells, NV.
