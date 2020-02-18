Letitia Jo Nesbitt Case

Letitia Jo “Tish” Nesbitt Case passed away February 11, 2020 in Mesa, Arizona after an extended illness. Tish was born June 7, 1948 in Las Vegas, Nevada to Roy and Sara (Lamb) Nesbitt and was the eldest of their three children. She spent much of her childhood in Alamo and Moapa, Nevada and Prospect, Oregon, graduating from Alamo High School. Tish lived in and around the Wells, Nevada area for nearly fifty years and was a former employee of the City of Wells. She was an avid gardener who loved her roses. She was always creative and artistic, creating tole paintings of decorative barn scenes as well as crocheted doilies and macramé. Tish loved spending quiet contemplative time in nature, especially near Roosevelt Lake, AZ.