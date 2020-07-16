× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

February 13, 1927 – July 9, 2020

Lila Rose Crawford passed away on July 9th at Highland Manor, with her family by her side. She was born on February 13, 1927 and grew up on a farm in Buhl, Idaho with her brothers and sisters. Lila went to Cosmetology school in Missoula, Montana where she later met and married Bob Stroud. They later moved to Smelterville, Idaho where they operated the B&L Café with their 5 children. After Bob passed away she moved to Cataldo, Idaho where she met and married Lawrence Crawford.

Lila was involved in Eastern Star and many of the local art classes in Northern Idaho. She also owned her own art studio and later taught classes out of her home. She loved hunting and fishing and even shot a bear once! Later she moved to Elko and had lived with each of her 5 children at different times. She is survived by her brother Dale Anderson, and children Andrea Gardner, Becky Pierce, Rene Brown, Jeanne Hart and Robert Jr Stroud.

There will be a memorial for her on July 25th at 10:00am at 482 Diamondback Dr. Spring Creek, NV. Her final resting place will be at Hunt Cemetery in Cataldo, Idaho.