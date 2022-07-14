September 30, 1951—July 4, 2022

LAS CRUCES, NM—Linda Gayle Hess (Butler) (LeBlanc), age 70, passed away July 4, 2022, at home with her husband Tim and her beloved pets Odie and Domino by her side. She was born September 30, 1951 in Abbeville, LA to A.B. (Abby) LeBlanc and Willie Mae Meaux LeBlanc. After her father passed away in the early 1950s, her mother met Wally (Walter) Fisch, who helped raise her and her brother. Wally and Willie moved their family to El Centro, CA when Linda was a young child. She grew up there and graduated from Central Union High School before studying nursing. Though Tim and Linda graduated from high school together in 1969, they were like brother and sister at that time enjoying camping, fishing, and roaming the desert together. The miracle of their love came 50 years later.

Anyone who encountered Linda knew that her greatest purpose in life was to provide for her family. While raising her three children, she worked primarily in the dental office and in hospital admissions, though she also picked up occasional side jobs to help pay for their sports and other extracurricular activities. In her later years, Linda also enjoyed working in the veterinary field—a perfect fit given her deep love for animals. She found the most joy in spending time with her kids and those she loved so dearly. She also enjoyed cooking gumbo, chicken sauce piquant, and other Cajun food, and would reminisce with stories about her Nanny and mother who taught her to cook.

Linda made friends everywhere she went and was known for her beautiful smile, fun-loving spirit, kind heart, and caring demeanor. She mentored scores of friends and coworkers and is already dearly missed by countless people who knew and loved her.

Throughout her adult life, Linda lived in Long Beach, San Diego, Idaho, Hawaii, Nevada, North Carolina, Georgia, and New Mexico. Linda was of the Catholic Faith and is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Cloris (CJ) and sister, Jocelyn LeBlanc.

She is survived by her husband, Timothy Hess; son, Anthony McCauley (Alis); son, Jay Butler; daughter, Renee Betancourt (Brandon); sister-in-law, Cheryl Drinnon Leblanc; grandsons: Tristan, Ethan, and Ayden; granddaughter, Quinn and more friends than we could ever list.

A funeral Mass will be held on September 24, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Elko, NV.

A celebration of life and luncheon will immediately follow.

Revelation 21:4 And God will wipe away every tear from their eyes; there shall be no more death, nor sorrow, nor crying. There shall be no more pain, for the former things have passed away.”

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Catholic charities in Linda’s memory.