May 14, 1960—April 13, 2023

Linda Jean Nichols, 62, passed away peacefully in her home on April 13, 2023.

Linda was born on May 14, 1960, in Rochester, NY, to parents, Arthur and Lorraine (Shamp) Simpson. Linda was raised in Rochester but would spend many summers going back and forth to Lakeville, NY, where she made many memories with her best friend, Rene Nichols (Pauline). Although their families knew each other for years, it wasn’t until one summer in high school that Doug Nichols stole his baby sister’s best friend. Rene, of course, gave her blessing for her best friend to date her older brother. Linda graduated from Livonia Central High School in 1978. Doug and Linda would go on to marry on August 2, 1980.

Linda and Doug lived in the areas of Lima, Lakeville, and Conesus, NY. It was in Conesus where Linda and Doug would start to raise their three children; Arthur Russell, Matthew Clay, and Philip Walter.

In October of 1996, Linda and Douglas made the choice to move out West to provide more opportunities for their children. Doug and Linda raised their three boys in Round Mountain, NV. For many years, Linda worked for Round Mountain Gold as a Custodial Supervisor. After her boys moved away and started having children of their own, Linda knew she needed to be a part of her grandchildren’s lives. In 2009, Linda and Doug moved to Carlin, NV, to be closer to their grandchildren.

Linda loved being a stay-at-home grandmother. Of all the jobs Linda had, being a grandmother was her favorite. Linda’s grandchildren were everything to her, and she never passed up an opportunity to care for them. When Linda wasn’t spending time with her grandchildren, she was busy making the house in Carlin a home for Doug. Linda loved watching her favorite TLC television shows, planting flowers in her garden, and hosting family gatherings. Linda loved the simple things in life and never missed a chance to hang out with her family and friends.

Linda is preceded in death by her dad, Arthur Simpson; mother, Lorraine Simpson; sister, Robin Simpson; and brother, Robert Simpson.

Linda is survived by her husband, Doug; sons: Arthur (Kassie) Nichols, Matthew (Taylor) Nichols, and Philip (Kristen) Nichols; three grandchildren: Karli, Blane, and Finley; sister, Bonnie (Brad) Braun; and many nieces/nephews and dear friends.

Services for Linda Jean Nichols will be on April 22, 2023, at 1:00 PM at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 277 Willow Street, Elko, NV. Following the services, a gathering will take place at the Elko County Fairgrounds, Home and Arts Building, 13 Fairgrounds Road, Elko, NV.

In Linda’s memory, please plant your favorite flower and hug your loved ones.

A Celebration of Life will be held in New York at a later date.