Linda Jo Moores

August 19, 1948—January 16, 2020
Born Linda Jo Dunsmoor in Phillipsburg, Kansas on August 19, 1948. She passed away peacefully in her sleep on January 16, 2020 in Elko, NV.
She is survived by her husband Kenneth Moores of Elko; her sons Earnest (Carrie) Gregory of Elko and Matthew Gregory of Kremmling, CO; sisters Loma (Richard) McKee of Loveland, CO and Leanna (Don) Brown of Colorado Springs, CO; six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Her family moved from Kansas to Sargents, Colorado in 1957. She spent her elementary school in Sargents and later graduated from Gunnison High School in 1965. She married Earnest Gregory, Sr. in 1967 and had her two sons. They divorced in 1979.
She met the love of her life, Kenneth Moores, while working at the Homestake mine near Sargents, CO and married him December 24, 1985.
They moved from Colorado following construction jobs to Utah and California finally landing in Elko when Ken started working for Freeport-McMoran in 1987. Linda worked a couple of years for the postal service but spent most of her time being a “Domestic Goddess” as she liked to refer to herself.
In 2000 Linda was dragged by Ken, kicking and screaming, into the carwash business and formed K&L Carwash Inc. They later purchased the Buggy Bath Carwashes and she helped build the business.
She loved taking care of her family, her dogs and any neighborhood dogs. She enjoyed making jewelry, crocheting, Saturday night drawings at Gold Dust West and pinching pennies until Lincoln screamed.
A memorial service is planned on February 8th at 10:00 am inside Burns Funeral Home with a celebration of her life to follow at Gold Dust West restaurant. In lieu of sending flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice.
