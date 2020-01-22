Linda Jo Moores

August 19, 1948—January 16, 2020

Born Linda Jo Dunsmoor in Phillipsburg, Kansas on August 19, 1948. She passed away peacefully in her sleep on January 16, 2020 in Elko, NV.

She is survived by her husband Kenneth Moores of Elko; her sons Earnest (Carrie) Gregory of Elko and Matthew Gregory of Kremmling, CO; sisters Loma (Richard) McKee of Loveland, CO and Leanna (Don) Brown of Colorado Springs, CO; six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Her family moved from Kansas to Sargents, Colorado in 1957. She spent her elementary school in Sargents and later graduated from Gunnison High School in 1965. She married Earnest Gregory, Sr. in 1967 and had her two sons. They divorced in 1979.

She met the love of her life, Kenneth Moores, while working at the Homestake mine near Sargents, CO and married him December 24, 1985.

They moved from Colorado following construction jobs to Utah and California finally landing in Elko when Ken started working for Freeport-McMoran in 1987. Linda worked a couple of years for the postal service but spent most of her time being a “Domestic Goddess” as she liked to refer to herself.