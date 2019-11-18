Linda L. Canepa, 79, of Elko, NV passed away November 14, 2019 at Highland Manor. Survivors include her daughter Jodi (Kyle) Pearce of Grand Junction, CO; Sons Donny (Artie) Canepa of Sparks, Bill White of Carlin, and Mark (Jacque) of Spring Creek, NV; 12 grandchildren and 13 Great-grandchildren. A Funeral Service will be held Thursday November 21, 2019 at Spanish Valley Mortuary at 1:00 pm and a viewing one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow the service at Grand Valley Cemetery. You may send condolences to the family at www.SpanishValleyMortuary.com