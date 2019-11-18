Linda L. Canepa
Linda L. Canepa

Obituaries

March 14, 1940—November 14, 2019

Linda L. Canepa, 79, of Elko, NV passed away November 14, 2019 at Highland Manor. Survivors include her daughter Jodi (Kyle) Pearce of Grand Junction, CO; Sons Donny (Artie) Canepa of Sparks, Bill White of Carlin, and Mark (Jacque) of Spring Creek, NV; 12 grandchildren and 13 Great-grandchildren. A Funeral Service will be held Thursday November 21, 2019 at Spanish Valley Mortuary at 1:00 pm and a viewing one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow the service at Grand Valley Cemetery. You may send condolences to the family at www.SpanishValleyMortuary.com

