You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Linda Lea Brown
0 entries

Linda Lea Brown

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Linda Lea Brown

October 11, 1963 – August 4, 2020

Belinda left this world too soon, but we can only hope she is at peace. She was an amazing person that loved to laugh. She leaves behind her daughter Kim Cameron, son-in-law Jim Cameron, and two grandchildren, Aaron and Andrew. She will be greatly missed.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News