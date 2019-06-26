October 9, 1957 – June 20, 2019
Linda Marie Castaneda, 61 passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 20th. Linda was born near Lamoille, Nevada on October 9, 1957 to Dante and Evelyn Siri. She learned to work early in life on various ranches in the area. It is on one of these ranches where she met and married her lifelong partner and husband, Manuel Romero-Castaneda. Her deep rooted work ethic remained with her all of her life and helped her succeed as she moved from ranch work to retail. Linda began working at Sprouse-Reitz as an assistant manager under Jayne Glaser, a lifelong friend in Elko, Nevada and was later promoted to manager in Rupert, Idaho. She worked as a store manager for Sprouse-Reitz for 15 years. She then worked for Six S Ranch for a few years as a bookkeeper prior to working for the Idaho Department of Labor. Linda worked in various divisions of IDOL, but it was in Wage and Hour and issuing Farm Labor Contractor licenses that she enjoyed her work the most. Linda enjoyed helping people and took pride in her job investigating individual claims of wage disputes and always tried to provide fair recommendations.
As a former member of the Business and Professional Women’s Organizations and former committee chairman of the Organization of Rupert Businesses, which raised $15,000 to build the Gazebo in the Rupert City Park, she spent the 30 years working to serve the people of Idaho. In 2000 she received the Unsung Hero Award from the Director of the Department of Labor for her dedicated work with the Idaho Migrant Council, Health and Welfare, College of Southern Idaho, and many area farmers and farm workers.
In Idaho, Linda met many wonder people with whom she developed lifelong friendships, raised her young family with her husband and found a voice of advocacy for farm laborers, employers and workers. Linda belonged to the Mt. Harrison Quilting Guild and the Magic Valley Quilt Guild. She often joked that she was the “worst student” in the class, but she kept trying so they let her stay. The truth is that the guilds were full of gracious and caring people, and she admired their willingness to help each other and their community. She also loved to cook which made her Fourth of July parties, Thanksgivings and Christmas feasts infamous as she welcomed everyone. This was also true of the many people she met home visiting, working with the Chamber of Commerce, Mini-Cassia Community Service Providers and many others. Linda first and foremost loved her family, especially the grand-kids. She often called her children to let them know she was taking the grandkids on a “grandparent and grandkids only” outing or vacation. Linda loved her all her family and friends very much and she will be deeply missed.
Linda is survived by her husband, Manuel Romero-Castaneda,; two children, Monica Kessel and Manuel (Mindy) Castaneda,; two grandchildren, Julian and Vanessa Kessel; two step-grandchildren, April and Monique Salazar; brother, Craig (Gail) Siri; numerous nieces and nephews; cousins, Kenny and Denny (Kathy) Sestanovich, and Walt, Karen and MaryAnn Musolf. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dante and Evelyn Siri; sisters, Delma Jean Lara and Cheryl (Gerald) Coronado; and granddaughter, Makayla Marie Castaneda.
A service will be held for family, friends and ward members at the LDS Church (424 West Ellis Street) in Paul, Idaho on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 11am with a viewing one hour prior to the service.
Services coordinated by Hansen Mortuary.
