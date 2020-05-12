Linda Smith Trontel

During her tenure at EHS she was the drill team, song leader, and cheerleader advisor, as well as the Girl’s Athletics Association advisor. She is best known for producing excellent cheerleading squads that accompanied many teams to state tournaments. Linda took pride in being “the show” at state along with the pep band. Linda supported Elko High School athletics along with her family. Her late husband Matt was a coach for many years before becoming the Athletic Director and Vice Principal. Linda often told the story of mortgaging their home to purchase a wrestling mat so EHS could have a wrestling program.

Linda traveled extensively with her cheerleaders and sports teams, but she also traveled with the Band of Indians for the Inauguration of President Ronald Reagan among other special appearances. Linda traveled to National Conventions with both FFA and VICA where she chaperoned the events, but also served as a judge. As an outstanding member of the faculty she was selected by Principal Royal Orser to accept the National School of Excellence Award, which Elko High School received in 1983. She traveled to San Francisco to receive that honor for the school.