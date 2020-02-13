Lois Marie Gurr

June 18, 1956 – January 5, 2020
Lois was born in Elko to Woodrow Clive and Helen Ketchum Gurr. She attended Elko Public Schools, graduating from Elko High School in 1964. She worked for Cashman in Las Vegas for many years, and at Barrick Gold Strike in Elko.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents Clive and Helen Gurr and her nephew Todd. She is survived by her sister Nancy G. (Dan) Roberts of Stanton, Nebraska; her brother, Bert K. (Lee) Gurr of Elko, Nevada; and many nieces and nephews.
Lois left behind many friends and her beloved dog Max. Memorial services will be held at a later date in Elko and in Utah.
