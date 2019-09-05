May 16, 1947 – September 3, 2019
Lonnie Rex Waltrip, born May 16, 1947, left us far too early on September 3, 2019. Lonnie was born in Levelland, Texas, but grew up in Owyhee, Nevada, where his dad worked for the Bureau of Indian Affairs. He graduated early from Owyhee High school in 1965 and then joined the Navy in July that same year. In the summer of 1967, he married the love of his life, Denise Bieroth. They had three children—Lonna, Donna, and his son Sean, who was “the best fishing partner ever.” They spent most of his navy career in Lemoore, California, where he started as enlisted then advanced through the ranks and was selected to become a Naval Officer. He retired from the Navy after 20 years of service. After retirement they moved back home to Elko County. Lonnie enjoyed woodworking, as well as the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing.
Lonnie is survived by his wife of 52 years, Denise, his two daughters, Lonna Lupercio (Ernie), & Donna Waltrip (Rob), his grandchildren, Danielle, Ciera, Sean, Blaze, Chelsea, Korina, and Blaine and two great grandchildren Savannah and Amelia, sisters Sue, Judy, and Pam, and his brothers Melvin and Pat. He was preceded in death by his son, Sean David and his parents Lonnie and Mildred.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 11th at 2 PM at Burns Funeral Home located at 895 Fairgrounds Rd, Elko, NV.
