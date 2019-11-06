In loving memory of our mother, Loraine Campbell, who joined our heavenly father on November 4th. Born in Idaho, mom was a country girl to the core. Her first marriage, with Don Hopkins, brought Don Hopkins, Jeanie Hopkins, and Marvel Hopkins into this world. Growing up in Elko, we played with the other kids on the block and in the neighborhood. Barbara Errecart and mom were especially close watching over each other and each other’s kids. Playing outside was very different then and neighbors were best friends too. Her second marriage, to Gordon Campbell, was a new beginning for mom that brought many years of joy until his passing in 1986. Best friend to mom, and loving friend to family, Paul Messerly added to the richness of mom’s life and more chapters to her story until his passing. Reunited at their fifties class reunion in Idaho, mom and Jerry Culley spent over a decade together as loving companions until his passing a few years ago. Independent and loving the adventure of travel, mom has travelled with friends and family since early memories. To Canada and Mexico and lots of places in between. To ports in Alaska and Hawaii and on cruises to the Caribbean. And sometimes, we would jump in the car and head out of town just to get away for a few days. The independent streak in her led to her leaving her home of 50 years to begin a new chapter at Highland Estates. Welcomed by that community made the move seamless; and having a long-time friend, Beth Woodward, as her new next door neighbor brought a glimmer of joy to mom’s life. Neighbors since the sixties, it was a bitter sweet farewell to Buck and Judy Boyce who have shown mom so much love and kindness with a friendly wave and smile each day. With so many friends her life had joy and she has, in turn, bequeathed that sense of joy to a family that includes beyond her three children to; nine grandchildren, thirteen great- grandchildren, and even a great-great-granddaughter. We will all miss her and keep her spirit with us forever. In remembrance of her life, funeral services are at 1:00 Saturday, Nov. 9th at the LDS 3rd Ward Church; 3210 Sagecrest Dr. If you do brighten the day with flowers from LeeAnne’s Floral, please plan to take them home to brighten your weekend.