July 6, 1938—March 12, 2023

ELKO—Loredano was born in Lammari, Lucca, Italy, the youngest child of Ugo and Clementina (Selmi) Del Sarto. Times were difficult in Italy after WWII and in 1952, at the age of 14, he sailed from Genova to Ellis Island, NY. He then travelled by train to Carlin, Nevada, to join his father and brother who came several years earlier to work for the railroad. Although Loredano attended school in Italy, his father insisted he enroll in public school to learn English. He graduated from Carlin High School. Loredano grew up with modest means. The family never owned a car; they walked or bicycled along the dirt roads on the used, family bicycle. He was fascinated by cars, and the enchantment never left him. He spent hours detailing every car he ever owned, making them shine. He was also meticulous with his appearance: he enjoyed being clean cut with a fresh haircut and shave. When a special occasion arose, Loredano loved dressing up in a fine tailored suit. He was such a handsome man.

Loredano had a very strong work ethic. He spent most of his career in the grocery industry as a produce manager. He had a passion for growing things. In the lush Tuscan landscape, the family cultivated corn, grain, beans, and carnations so the arid Nevada desert came as quite a shock to him causing Loredano to long for Italy, but in time, he grew to love Carlin and the people.

Loredano and Teresa (Moiola) married on December 9, 1999, in Capannori, Italy. They were together 23 years and lived in Fallon and Elko (part time) before moving to Reno in 2020. They enjoyed music together and loved to dance. Loredano had a wonderful voice and would sing along, especially in Italian. Each year he took great pleasure connecting with paisani at the Reno Italian Festival. Loredano made several trips back to Tuscany to see family and return to his roots, but he always came back to the home he now loved. Loredano treasured his family.

He is survived by his wife, Teresa; his two children, Tina (Brad) Turner and Lore Del Sarto; two grandchildren, Ariana and Bella Del Sarto; and several nephews and nieces.

Services will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Elko, Nevada, on Saturday, March 18, 2023. The Rosary will be prayed at 1:30 p.m. followed by the Funeral Mass at 2:00 p.m. A reception will immediately follow at The Terraces at Ruby View (Elko Senior Center).