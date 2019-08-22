January 24, 1936 – July 28, 2019
Loretta J. Morton passed away on July 28, 2019. Loretta and her husband, Curl moved to Starr Valley in 1956, then moved to Lamoille in the late 70’s and retired in Spring Creek.
Besides cooking for ranch hands & driving the Starr Valley school bus, Loretta also worked for the Elko Clinic and the District Attorney’s office.
For many years they took their grandchildren camping in Lamoille Canyon leaving great memories. She continued to have a smile and sweet disposition until the end of life.
Loretta is survived by her daughter, Peggy Corbett; 6 grandchildren & 13 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Curl and daughter, Vicki.
Come celebrate her life with her family at the Terraces Campground in Lamoille Canyon on September 21, 2019, at 2:00.
