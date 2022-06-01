Lorna Wessell

Sept. 6, 1930—Nov. 20, 2021

RENO—Lorna Yvonne Oxborrow was born September 6, 1930, and passed away November 20, 2021, at the age of 91.

Lorna was the second oldest of eight children to parents: Rodney Oxborrow and Irma DeSpain Oxborrow. Lorna grew up in Ely, NV, where she attended school and graduated from White Pine High School in 1948.

Lorna married her high school sweetheart, Gordon Wessell, on February 11, 1951, in Ely, NV. The couple had two children: Jill Wessell Phillips, and Roger Gordon Wessell. In 1959 the family moved to Carson City and then were stationed at Fort Bliss, TX, for Gordon’s military and electrician training. In 1960 the family moved to Reno.

Lorna worked in the banking industry for many years, eventually serving as the President of the Nevada Credit Union League for four years.

Lorna was actively involved for many years in the Washoe Medical Center Ladies Auxiliary, Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, and the Order of Eastern Star and its affiliate groups.

Lorna’s favorite days were when she bowled, grocery shopped, or socialized with lifelong friends Virginia and Jeanette.

After she retired, Lorna enjoyed traveling extensively with Gordon to their Masonic and Eastern Star functions. They made lifelong friends across Nevada, the United States, and Canada.

Lorna was extremely proud of her three grandchildren and their spouses: Justin (Erin) Phillips, Melissa (Paul) Petersen, and Mandi (Boyd) Ratliff; Her eight great-grandchildren were the lights of her life: Della and Oliver Phillips, Carson and Chase Petersen, and Sawyer, Shepard, Desmond, and Liam Ratliff.

Lorna loved turtles and was always on the lookout for a new turtle to add to her ever-growing collection.

Lorna is survived by her siblings: Judy (Phil) Tuckett, Ned Oxborrow, and Ken Oxborrow; daughter, Jill Phillips; her three grandchildren; her eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews from both the Oxborrow and Wessel families.

Lorna was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Gordon Wessell; son, Roger Wessell; parents: Rodney and Irma Oxborrow; sister, Dorothy Bowen; brothers: Bryant, Golden, and Donald Oxborrow; and son-in-law, Russell Phillips.

Special thanks to The Seasons of Reno staff and administration for their kindness and care of Lorna over the past five years—she found an extended family in your care.

Services for both Lorna and Gordon Wessell will be held on Friday, June 10th as follows: Military services will be held at 9:00 a.m. at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley; Masonic and Eastern Star services will be held at 1:00 p.m. at the Masonic Memorial Gardens Chapel at Mountain View Cemetery in Reno; and a reception will be held from 3:00-6:00 p.m. at the Renaissance Hotel in Reno. Friends and family of Lorna and Gordon are invited to attend any and all the services and reception.

Donations can be made in Lorna’s name to the Jeffery Kurt Wessel Scholarship Endowment (Fund 17156) at the University of Nevada, Reno: UNR Foundation, Mail Stop 0162, Reno, NV 89557.