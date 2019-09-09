{{featured_button_text}}
Obituaries

March 28, 1927 – September 1, 2019

Lorraine Paoletti Urriola went to our Lord on Sunday, September 1, 2019. She was born in Elko, NV on March 28, 1927 to Joe and Angelina Paoletti. Lorraine attended Elko schools graduating from Elko High School in 1945.

She married John B Urriola in 1948 and they continued to make their home and raise their family in Elko.

Lorraine was very active in her parish, St Joseph’s Catholic Church where she was honored with an award for being the oldest living paritioner, a PEO member of Chapter AD, a board member of Elko Community Concerts, and Navy League. Lorraine also loved playing bridge with her dear friends, tending to her yard, and her many trips to the Ruby Marshes.

Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Angelina, brother, Leo Paoletti, and her loving husband, John Urriola. She is survived by her daughters: Linda (Jim), Angela (Hank), Karen (Pete), Barbara, Joleen (Fred), sister-in-law Theresa Paoletti, and her nieces. She was very proud of her 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

A rosary will be held at Burns Funeral Home on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 6:00. Her funeral will be held at St Joseph’s Catholic Church on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 2:30 PM.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name at the Great Basin Nursing Program to honor the kindness and loving support she received while in the hospital.

