August 17, 1926—October 27, 2022
ELKO—Lucia Lucy Zubieta a long time resident of Elko passed away in Nampa, ID. After a long hard fought battle with dementia. She was born in Gooding, ID on August 17, 1926 to Eugino and Mercedes Arano. She married Joe Zubieta on December 18, 1949. The had two children, Mary Ann and Pete. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe; parents, Eugino and Mercedes; her sister, Mirren Ispisua and brother, Pete Arano. She is survived by her children: Mary Ann Baugh and Pete Zubieta and wife, Karen; one twin brother, Lou Arano; three grandchildren: Harold Baugh, Chad and Kevin Zubieta; four great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be held in the spring.
