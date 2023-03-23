August 26, 1931—February 9, 1931

ELKO—It is with profound sadness that the family announces the passing of Lucy Walker, their beloved Mother and Nana (as she was affectionately known by her grandkids).

She was born in Costilla, New Mexico on August 26, 1931 and peacefully passed away in her home on February 8, 2023, surrounded by her family, who spent her last days with her. Her greatest pride and priority in life was her family, she devoted everything she did for them.

She retired from Spring Creek Association in 1998, where she worked as a security guard.

She was the kindest soul, beautiful inside and out and was loved dearly by all who knew her. She will always be remembered by her witty, sense of humor, her story telling skills and her passionate heart.

Lucy was always so much fun to be around and always the life of the party.

She was also known for her artistic abilities in crocheting, quilting, knitting, sewing and a multitude of crafting projects that she gifted to those she loved.

She loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. She loved teaching her grandchildren, nieces and nephews how to fish and hunt. She leaves behind a legacy of unconditional love and strength.

Lucy was one of nine children and is survived by sisters, Marcy (Dick) Hickman and Grace Duenas. She is also survived by her daughters, Claudette (Tom) Trudell, Teri (Ron) Bath, Belma (Bart) Dover and her son, Albert (Jeanine) Padilla; grandchildren: Rochelle, Paul, Wes April, Wendy, Joaquin, Angie, Ron Aaron and Lisa; great-grandchildren: Ashley, Austin, Colton, Blaze Reese, Trey, Charissa, Kelsey, Rikki and Jayden; great-great grandbabies: Jaymeson and Titania who she adored with all her heart.

She was preceded in death by her sister, (Esther) five brothers (Ray, Sandy, Virgil, Arthur and Fillie Sandoval), a son, (Billy) and a great-grandson (Devin).

We love you Mom; we honor you and are grateful for the memories to fill our hearts. You were truly one of a kind and the best Mother, Nana, Sister and Auntie we will all miss you till we meet again.

Special thanks go out to Becky Jones and her staff at Northern Nevada Regional Hospital. As well as Genesis and Horizon Hospice. They were angels sent to us in a difficult time.