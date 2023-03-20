ELKO—Lupe V. Gonzalez passed away on March 4, 2023 at 98 years old. A viewing is planned for Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at Burns Funeral Home in Elko, NV. Her funeral service is to follow at 2:00 p.m. Her obituary can be viewed at Burnsfuneralhome.com/obituaryupe-Gonzalez