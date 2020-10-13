Lynn Greenhouse, M.D. February 11, 1956 to September 27, 2020. We lost our sister to a hemorrhagic stroke. She was 64 years old. When she was born in Garden City, Kansas her brother Charlie was one year and 9 days old. From there they moved to Dodge City, Kansas, and then to Denver, Colorado. I was born on Lynn’s third birthday in 1959 followed by our younger brother, Larry. Our family then moved to Albuquerque, N.M. in 1964. We were in Albuquerque until 1972, when we moved to a suburb of Cleveland, Ohio for 10 months and then on to Grand Junction, CO, where Lynn graduated from high school. She went on to get her Bachelor’s degree in history and political science followed by her Master’s degree in International Affairs.