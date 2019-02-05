Lynn Mychael Barstow

June 12, 1945 – February 1, 2019
Mike Barstow passed away on February 1, 2019 surrounded by his family.
Mike was born on June 12, 1945, in Canton, Ohio to Willis “Bill” Barstow and Delcia Johnstone Barstow. In 1955 the Barstow family moved to Palisade, Colorado where Mike’s father worked in an underground coal mine and owned the Blue Flame Coal Mine. The Blue Flame Mine supplied coal to local families in which Mike, during his high school years, drove a one ton pickup delivering coal. He also spent several summers working at the Lindauer Ranch putting up hay in exchange for room and board.
After high school he enrolled in Colorado State College in Greeley, Colorado, for a year before enlisting in the Army. His basic training was in Polk, Louisiana, and then received advanced training as a chemical staff specialist at Fort McClellan in Alabama. Mike was assigned to the Panama Canal Zone tropic test center to study the effects of the tropic environment on different components and on nerve agents. (Vietnam was active engagement at this time). Mike received additional training as a civilian explosive specialist handling rocket tests, grenades and explosives. Mike commented that the most important aspect of this work was trying to figure out why the objects did not explode. During his military service in Panama, he met and married Paula Wirtz and had two children; Mike Jr., was born in 1967 and in 1973 Lori Barstow.
Mike moved to Elko, Nevada, in 1975 to work for Carlin Gold Mine. He left Carlin Gold after one year to work as chief assayer for PanCana Inc. In 1976 Mike married Kathryn and he adopted her son David. He and Kathryn had two girls, Darlene and Megan. After PanCana, Mike started Analytical Services Inc. which operated in Elko for many years. His business was assaying for all the major mining operations at that time.
In 1988 he married Marsha Davis from Elko, Nevada. Mike partnered with his wife, Marsha and opened the Gallery in Lamoille. He refurbished antiques, built custom furniture, and very recently restored a 1930 Model A Fordor Briggs. He retired in 1990 and spent many weekends hunting, fishing, prospecting and wood working.
He is survived by his wife, Marsha Davis and their children, David (Alana) Barstow lone, California; Lynn Mychael Barstow, South Fork, Nevada; Darlene Robertson Linden, California; Megan (Sam) Tunnell, Acampo, California; Lori Barstow in Placerville, California; Christopher Davis, San Leandro, California and Talley Davis, Polson, Montana. Mike was the middle child of 5 children: BJ Lindauer (IVO), Parachute, Colorado; Nancy (Hugh) Mallory Strawn, Texas; Susan Barstow, Palisade, Colorado and Cindy Jayne (Robert) Turner , Palisade, Colorado; aunts: Mary Lou Johnstone (Bill) Canton, Ohio and Freda (Mike) Johnstone Canton, Ohio as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A celebration of life will be held on February 9, 2019 Saturday at 10:00 am at the Lamoille School Building in Lamoille, Nevada.
In lieu of flowers, please give a donation to Ella Mae Bottari. Lamoille School House, Lamoille, Nevada 89828 The family wishes to thank Rachel Kacin, FNP, New Horizon Home Care, Guilding Light Hospice, Burns Funeral Home, Whitney Construction and our gratitude to Missy and Devan for exceptional care and love.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.