ELKO—Mable Williams Kite passed away peacefully on March 30, 2023, in Elko, NV. She was born in 1936 in Castleford, Idaho, and grew up in Bellevue where she graduated from high school in 1954. Four years later, she married the love of her life, Russell Kite, and for many years they moved around with Russell’s job living in Battle Mountain and then Elko. While raising three sons, Mable decided to get her teaching degree and after completing her associate degree at Elko Community College, the family moved to Sun Valley, Nevada, where she completed her bachelor’s degree in one year at the University of Nevada, Reno. For twenty-three years, Mable taught first, second, and third grades at Grammar School No. 2 in Elko. She loved teaching and is fondly remembered by her many students for her dedication and compassion. Her grandchildren loved hearing all the stories from her teaching years. Mable was an avid quilter, reader, and cook, and she loved to travel with her family. Her love of the Lord was evident and she was a founding member of Calvary Baptist Church and later a long-time member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Tirelessly giving to her family and friends, Mable was the epitome of a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, showering love and support on all who knew her. Her passing leaves an unfillable void and she will be greatly missed but dearly remembered by all who were blessed to know her.