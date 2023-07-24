ELKO—The funeral service for Mable Williams Kite, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 1035 C St., Elko, NV at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, July 28, 2023. Internment at Burns Funeral Home, 895 Fairgrounds Rd., Elko, NV will follow at 10:30 am. A Celebration of L ife will be held for family and friends at the Elko Basque Club, 1601 Flagview Drive, Elko, from 11:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.