November 22, 1936—March 30, 2023
ELKO—The funeral service for Mable Williams Kite, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 1035 C St., Elko, NV at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, July 28, 2023. Internment at Burns Funeral Home, 895 Fairgrounds Rd., Elko, NV will follow at 10:30 am. A Celebration of L ife will be held for family and friends at the Elko Basque Club, 1601 Flagview Drive, Elko, from 11:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.