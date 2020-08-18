Mack Loring Hall

Mack grew up in Madison, WI and Paradise, CA. Mack proudly served in the Navy during the Korean War, and after his service relocated to the San Francisco area. He worked for 25 years as a tank truck operator for Mobil Oil Co., safely supplying Bay Area motorists with fuel and motor oil. Mack also attended the SF Art Institute where he honed his drawing skills, which he kept up throughout his life. He and his first wife Judy, along with daughter Darla, settled in San Francisco, CA. After a divorce he and his second wife Suzanne, along with son Jeffery settled in Concord, CA. After his second marriage ended, he sought solitude and a change of scenery in Nevada.