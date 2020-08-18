You have permission to edit this article.
Mack Loring Hall
Mack Loring Hall

June 22, 1934 – June 16, 2020

Mack Loring Hall, of Elko, Nevada passed away peacefully on Tuesday evening, June 16, 2020 at the VA Hospital in Salt Lake City, UT, following a meaningful visit with both of his children.

Mack grew up in Madison, WI and Paradise, CA. Mack proudly served in the Navy during the Korean War, and after his service relocated to the San Francisco area. He worked for 25 years as a tank truck operator for Mobil Oil Co., safely supplying Bay Area motorists with fuel and motor oil. Mack also attended the SF Art Institute where he honed his drawing skills, which he kept up throughout his life. He and his first wife Judy, along with daughter Darla, settled in San Francisco, CA. After a divorce he and his second wife Suzanne, along with son Jeffery settled in Concord, CA. After his second marriage ended, he sought solitude and a change of scenery in Nevada.

Mack enjoyed the pace and people of his adopted home of Elko, NV. He was a fixture at local Veterans events, casinos, and restaurants and enjoyed volunteering with his Clamper chapter. Often sketching on napkins for friends, he was quick on the draw, and had his own unique brand of humor.

Mack is survived by his daughter, Darla Slagowski, of Salt Lake City, UT and son, Jeffery Rosenhall of Sacramento, CA, and his four grandchildren ranging in ages from 8 to 29.

Mack will be buried in the Elko City Cemetery. A memorial will be held in the future when circumstances allow.

