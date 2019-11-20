Madeline C Griswold On Sunday, November 17, 2019, after a brief battle with cancer, Madeline Carol Griswold (maiden name: Wisniewski), loving wife and mother, passed away in Elko, NV, where she has lived for the better part of 40 years. Madeline was born on July 24, 1954 in Indiana, Pennsylvania to Valentine and Ruth Wisniewski. She graduated from Apollo-Ridge High School in 1972 where she studied business and was involved in many extracurricular activities that included coordinating the publication of the high school yearbook (she was the senior editor), participation in color guard for marching band, as well as concert band. Even as a teenager, she was known to be hard-working, focused, fiscally responsible (she purchased her first car), and a reliable baby-sitter. After graduation, she and a high school classmate drove to Washington, DC in Madeline's silver Vega where she worked for the federal government, eventually attaining a position with the Central Intelligence Agency. Madeline met her future husband (Richard Griswold) in the winter of 1972 and the two married in September 1975. The two began their life together in Reno, NV before moving to Elko in 1978. Throughout her life, Madeline was known as diligent, generous and kind. She devoted much of her time to helping and managing the many extracurricular activities of her children and later in life to the rigors of her profession with the Stewart Title Company which she joined on December 1, 1993. For 26 years she gave energy, commitment and inspiration to others with whom she worked. Madeline was bright, logical and systematic in her thinking. She also had a big heart that touched all in a special way. In her career as an escrow officer, with a cup of coffee in her hand and her short-hand tablet ready, (where she actually used short-hand!) she worked with passion, integrity and energy. By her death all the people who knew her will miss a highly intelligent, vibrant individual with a rare friendliness and charm of personality. Madeline was a genuinely warm and wonderful individual—one we will miss greatly. Little known outside her circle of friends and family, Madeline was also an avid football fan who supported the Pittsburgh Steelers (a throwback to her Pennsylvania roots). She is survived by her husband, children (Stacy and Ricky Griswold), and two sisters (Sandy Duryea and Veronica Finnegan). There will be a service in honor of her memory at 11 am on November 27th, 2019 at Burns Funeral Home in Elko, NV. This will be followed by a gathering in celebration of her life at Dreez Restaurant on Silver St. in Elko, NV from 1pm. Madeline was diagnosed with a rare blood cancer known as chronic primary myelofibrosis in August 2019. Though she was placed on treatment and fought the disease courageously, it proved too much for her body to handle. She was 65 young at the time of her passing. Therefore, in lieu of flowers or gifts to the family, we are asking the community to donate to the mpnfoundation.org in Madeline's name with the hope that future research will be able to advance treatment creating happier outcomes.