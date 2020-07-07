The beginning of the end of a short journey through life for this great Native American road-warrior by the name of Manuel Jose “Hose” Couchum. He is now following the rules of our Creator who rules the universe. Jose: your traditional Indian spirit falls on us. Spiritually you are our symbol of strength in what you did for all of us road-warriors. At one time your dreams and happiness are also our strength of going forward for our people. “Hose” no matter where you are, you are now our guiding light for all of us to walk in the right direction. But we the people, we are here to say good-bye with our own traditional prayer. You are now the man that is walking the Red road that your grandparents came on. ‘Hose” you are our son and brother to Elizabeth and others that are here today. We all love you for who you are. We are your family forever. “Hose” Jose Couchum, you are in the hands of your creator. My son, follow the rules and walk the sacred path, you are the man that’s before your time. Son you will be ok. We are now saying our last final farewell. So long my son.