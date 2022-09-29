Marcia Godfrey Cook

March 5, 1936—Sep. 14, 2022

Marcia was born on March 5, 1936, to Grant and Mildred Barclay Godfrey in Lincoln, Nebraska. Marcia graduated from Beatrice High School in 1954 and attended Hastings College before moving to Hays, Kansas where she met and married her husband of 42 years Kenneth W. Cook, Jr. Ken’s career in hospital administration took them from Iowa to St. Paul, MN to Guymon, OK to Elko, NV where they raised their three children. They moved to Arizona in 1987 and settled in Sun Lakes in 1989.

Marcia was a loving mother to her three children: Kelly Cook Cole (Lakewood, CO), Randall Cook (Paris, France) and Dana Cook (Pleasant Hill, CA). She had various careers with her favorite being the writer of radio commercials for KELK Radio in Elko, NV She also worked for Southwestern Bell in Guymon, OK, Newmont Exploration in Elko, NV and Nevada First Thrift bank also in Elko.

Marcia was predeceased by her parents, her husband Ken (2001), and her brother Alan “Skip” Godfrey (2014).

Marcia is survived by her granddaughter, Madison Cole (Phoenix, AZ); her niece, Chris Godfrey Fulton (Tucson, AZ) and other cousins and great-nieces.

Marcia was active in Beta Sigma Phi and PEO in Nevada and Arizona and volunteered for several charities throughout her life including the American Red Cross, American Heart Society, Elko General Hospital Auxiliary. She was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church in Elko and the Sun Lakes United Methodist Church.

She loved traveling, camping, reading, and was always learning. She loved to sing and was in the church choir in Elko and in college. She treasured time spent with her family.