Marcus David Rogers

May 24, 1994 – August 2, 2019
Son of John and Kay Moore, Marcus was a Son, Brother, Uncle, Nephew and Friend. He loved his family and anyone and everyone who knew him loved him completely. Marcus loved telling jokes and was a natural prankster. He was the type of guy that would give you the shirt off his back if he thought you needed it. Marcus had made some choices in his life that took him down the wrong path many times, but he was working on correcting his course and bettering his life.
Marcus loved the outdoors and spending time with family and friends. Favorite movies were Ted 1 and 2, White Chicks, Billy Madison and Stepbrothers. Marcus’ favorite t.v. shows were Tosh O, The Walking Dead, American Idol. Marcus was an athlete and sports lover; the more adventure the better. His favorite athlete, Travis Pastrana. His taste in music ranged from George Straight to Skrillex and everything in between. A lover of reading, his favorite book The Giver by Lois Lowry.
Marcus is survived by his mother, Kay Moore; sisters, Samantha (Nicholas) Christensen, Carinda Moore, Candace Brereton, Jayden Fitzlaff; brothers, Michael, Eric and Niko Garcia; grandmothers, Marilyn Fratto and Ginger Perry; aunts, uncles, Carol and Carl Cantonwine, Gina Eldridge, Allan and Mary Fratto; Christopher Tarver; Tasha and Lupe Jacobo; Matthew; Monica Cast; nephew, Emmett Christensen, as well as several cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, John Moore; brother, Donald Crone, III; grandfathers, David Rogers and Joel Fratto; grandmother, Karen Rogers and uncle, Marcus Cast.
A Celebration of Life will be at Southside Park, August 17th at 4:30pm, a candle light vigil at Peace Park at 8:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations made at U.S. Bank for Kay Dawn Moore. Acct 153758490756.
