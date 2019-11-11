Mardis Compton Dorsa

April 23, 1942—November 9, 2019

Mardis Irene Compton Dorsa passed away at her home in Lamoille on November 9th. Mardis was born in Washington DC on April 23, 1942 to Mardis and Irene Compton. Her Father was called to Washington DC for service in World War II, she was born while he was abroad and did not meet him until she was four years old.

After the War her Father worked for GE and their family moved to many locations. She went to Elementary School in Dallas, Texas, Junior High School in Schenectady, New York and High School in Campbell, California. Mardis attended San Jose State University, San Jose City College, Northern Nevada Community College and Graduated with her Bachelors Degree in Teaching from University of Nevada Reno in 1988. She received her Masters Degree from Grand Canyon University in 2002.

Mardis was hired by Elko County School District in 1988 to teach at Carlin Combined School and retired after 21 years of service teaching Math, English and History. Mardis was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma, Elko Chapter Order of the Eastern Star and Daughters of the Nile. Mardis enjoyed kids and was the Leader of the Lamoille 4-H Club for many years. She enjoyed taking her kids to meetings, ball games, tournaments, and horse shows.