Margaret Ann Ellison JonesAugust 9, 1934 – October 21, 2020

Margaret Ann Ellison Jones left this earthly life on the morning of October 21, 2020 after a short battle with cancer. She passed peacefully into the presence of family and her Savior.

She was born on August 9, 1934 in Ogden, Utah to Mae Croft Evans and Stanley Cowley Ellison. At 9 months old she accompanied her parents to the ranch in Tuscarora (Nevada) to put up hay for the summer and that is where they stayed.

Margaret attended the Spanish Ranch’s one room school house for 8 years. She remembers that it held 8 students at the most, but it had to have 3 students to remain open. Sometimes, her dad would hire families with children to make sure it didn’t close.

For high school, she attended Elko High School, boarding with families in Elko. After 2½ years Mae and Stanley bought a home in town and Margaret finished her high school years living with her mother and sisters. She graduated in 1952. She attended Utah State University, graduating in 1956 in Elementary Education.