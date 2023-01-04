1935—2022

On the evening of December 30, 2022, Margaret “Peggy” Armuth Raine died at 87 years of age, surrounded by her family.

Peggy was born in 1935 to Charles and Jane Armuth in Salt Lake City, Utah. She moved with her family to Elko in 1944, where they bought the Home Bakery.

She graduated from Elko County High School in 1953, received her bachelor’s degree in June 1957 from Loretto Heights College in Denver, Colorado, and taught in the Elko County School District for 32 years. Her career started in a one-room schoolhouse in Contact, NV, but she spent most of her time at Southside Elementary. It is shocking how often we hear, “Mrs. Raine was my second-grade teacher!” As an educator, she touched countless lives, and her memory will undoubtedly live on in that way through those many families. In September 1957, she married Shelton Raine, with whom she had three children: Lester, Becky, and Debbie.

She was a pillar of the community and, until recently, was an active member of many local organizations, including Women of St. Joseph’s, Delta Kappa Gamma, the Retired Teachers Association, Elko Community Concert Association, and the Northeastern Nevada Museum.

She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and her brothers, Charles “Chuck” Armuth and Richard “Moose” Armuth.

She is survived by her sisters, Sue Craig (Mel) and Vicki Kinney (Gene); her children, Lester Raine, Becky Raine, and Debbie Hess (Mike); her grandchildren: Kimberly Vargas (Beny), Katie Minter (Adam), Jimmy Raine, Tara Raine, grandson of the heart, Cody Pulis (Kalli); and her great-grandchildren: Aviana, Mason, and River; as well as scores of nieces and nephews who love her very much.

There will be a viewing at Burns Funeral Home on January 9th from 4-7 pm with a Rosary service at 5 pm. The funeral Mass is scheduled for 11 am on January 10th at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Dialysis Clinic Inc. (1995 Errecart Blvd #100, Elko, NV 89801), the Northeastern Nevada Museum (1515 Idaho Street Elko, NV 89801), or in honor of her late husband, to the American Diabetes Association (PO Box 7023 Merrifield, VA 22116-7023).