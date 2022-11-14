May 14, 1942—November 3, 2022

Margaritha Mathilda Wright (nee Muller) born May 14, 1942 in Wattenwil, Switzerland died November 3, 2022 in Wells, Nevada. She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Donald Eugene Wright of Wells, her boys, Anthony and Gerald and her grandson, Liam of Las Vegas, Nevada and her sister, Heidi and brother, Heinrich of Switzerland. She is predeceased by her son, Lloyd William Wright and her sister, Dorli.

Margrit grew up in Seftigen, Switzerland, the third youngest of four children. Her father was the postmaster of Seftigen and the post office was in their home. As a child, she helped deliver mail and developed a fear of large dogs. At a slender 5’2,” many dogs were large to her.

Instead of secondary school, Margrit first moved to Geneva to be an au pair and improve her French. Later, she continued to be an au pair in England where she worked on her English, which would be her fifth fluent language. She returned to Switzerland to study to be a postmaster general in Bern, but only did this for a short time as she dreamed of becoming a stewardess. Thinking to earn money and gain service experience, she moved to Brienz and worked in a restaurant overlooking Lake Brienz and Lake Thun near Interlaken. She saved her money but was talked out of becoming a stewardess by her boss Floriani. Instead she continued to be a maitre d’ in his international tourist restaurant for ten years. She spent some savings on two world trips, the first took her to Africa and the second to America at the age of 35 in 1976. During the second trip, she met Don.

Margrit moved to the United States from Switzerland in 1976 to marry Don after meeting him during the United States bicentennial as she toured the USA by Greyhound Bus. She met him in his hometown of Wells, Nevada which was a bus stop along the Greyhound Route.

They made their home and raised three boys in Las Vegas where they lived from 1978 until moving to Wells in 2013 for their retirement. During her life in Las Vegas, she and Don ran a home repair business and owned and managed rental homes. Margrit enjoyed several years as a member and officer of the Swiss Club of Southern Nevada. She and Don would also go on many bicycle rides, hikes and road trips.

In America, she would often write to her friends and family in Switzerland and throughout the world and saved folders of letters. Mom would also knit clothing as gifts. Her friend Glenda Uhlig, who drove her to the municipal pool on account of the loose dogs attacking her on her bike, relayed that Margrit knitted her a coat with gloves using tiny yarn, which must have taken her a long time. Other friends in Wells related little stories and memories of her too, including her dealings with local dogs, going to the swimming pool, and wanting to go eat hash browns and eggs at the Iron Griddle. Her neighbor Barbara Nielsen recounted how Margaritha met her puppy Bear when he was little and they became friend despite him becoming a very big dog.

In the year 2000, she was diagnosed with cancer. She had a lumpectomy, but declined chemotherapy, radiation treatment, and mastectomy recommended by her doctor, opting to follow a very strict raw vegan diet instead. She lived another 22 years after diagnosis without any follow up cancer treatment.

In the last decade, Margrit attended Sunday services at Wells Community Presbyterian Church.

As a mother, she was gentle, friendly, patient, and was always willing to listen.

In October 2022, she was preparing dinner in her kitchen when Don returned home. After Don fed his pet pigeons, he went to the kitchen and Margrit said that he was just in time as she just finished making dinner. Don noticed she was off balance and he caught her as she fell and carried her to the living room to a chair. She had suffered a stroke that robbed her of her voice, paralyzed her right side, and left her bedridden and unable to move.

A video memorial for her life will be posted online under her married name.