June 23, 1935—July 15, 2023

“Always be on the lookout for the presence of wonder.” E.B. White

Giving, faith, community, kindness, family and love. These words embody the spirit and heart of Margielou Prunty who blessed us with her bright light to the very end of her days. Margie Lou McCaughey entered this world in Elko, Nevada, a gift to her parents, Lester McCaughey and Helen McDermitt. She spent her childhood in Elko until she caught the eye of Harold “Corky” Prunty. After a whirlwind romance, they married in 1955 and moved to the Prunty Family Ranch in Charleston, Nevada, where they had three sons, Earl, Lowell, and Cory.

Margie wasn’t your typical ranch wife. She was involved in the family ranch and hunting business, cooking up a storm for hunters and ranch crews who looked forward to her hearty meals. Many miles were travelled by Margie throughout the State during the days of the Prunty Rodeo, well-known for prized bucking horses and bulls. She timed events and was the Rodeo Secretary, a familiar and friendly face to every cowboy when they collected their winnings.

Most importantly, she mothered three strong-willed Prunty boys, which isn’t for the faint of heart. But heart is something that Margie had a surplus of. Heart and strength—something that she managed to spread to everyone who crossed her path.

As her life transitioned from the ranch to Elko, Margie became heavily involved in her community and church. The Ladies of St. Joseph’s were honored to count her among their ranks. She taught CCD and gave communion to the homebound members of the congregation. Margie also put her sharp accounting skills to use and kept the books for St. Joseph’s for many years. All of Margie’s family knew that Mondays were “count” days at the church—so we best plan around that commitment.

Many remember Margie outside of church from her years of bartending at The Nevada, one of Elko’s signature Basque restaurants. Walking through the doors, you always knew you would be welcomed with a smile and the best picon in town.

Life progressed, her sons grew, married and had children. “Grams” lavished love on her grandchildren. They brought her such joy, and she prided herself on being closely connected with each and every one of them. When she was blessed with great-grandchildren, she made the same efforts. A true matriarch, anybody who knew Margie knew how proud she was of the strong, accomplished men her sons grew into, and the children they raised.

Margie’s friends and family were constantly touched by her thoughtfulness. She never forgot a birthday and we all looked forward to her cards with a kind handwritten note. She loved babies and would spend hours knitting an afghan or sewing a quilt for each new life in her life.

Always ready for a game, she relished stomping opponents in Scrabble, making her family members wince in defeat time and again. On the flipside, she was a good sport when it came time to play endless rounds of Go Fish and other games with her young grandchildren, gracious in “losing” to their utmost delight. Anytime her family members passed through town, they could count on her baking a batch of her famous chocolate chip cookies for the road. She would meet you at the door, with a hot cup of Folgers, a smile, hugs, kisses and conversation. Margie had a keen intellect and kept her mind sharp—forever curious. She had a love of the written word, reading and journaling on a regular basis. She always had a good book going and enjoyed sharing with friends and family. She read daily from her Bible, prayer books and other texts. Her spiritual journey was endless.

Every day she gave thanks. A bird’s song, sun on her face, a drive up Lamoille Canyon, a juicy hamburger, a touching story in print or on screen, watching children or pets at play, and a good laugh were a few of the simple things that brought Margie joy and contentment.

There were no strangers in Margie’s life. She freely gave her time to anyone in need, her church, neighbors, friends, and family. She believed in living simply, loving generously, caring deeply and speaking kindly — leaving the rest to God. Her kindness and generosity were known and felt by her fellow-parishioners, her customers at The Nevada, her CCD students, her pets, her friends, her neighbors, and especially her family. Her commitment to her church and her love for God guided her. She loved unconditionally and without judgment, always giving more than she took. Her faith was larger than her religion, and she never stopped striving to be a better person, even though she was the best person many of us ever knew. May we all learn from the tenets by which she lived her life.

After 88 years on this earth, Margilou left our world peacefully, surrounded by members of her beloved family. She is survived by her three sons: Earl, Lowell, and Cory (Jessica), her eight grandchildren Caitlin, Monica, Nolan, Hillary, Natalie, Cord, Brynn, and Alex, her three great-grandchildren Gemma, Rhea, and Easton, her sister Myrna and her nieces Barrie, Debbie and Shawna. Her legacy outstretches the bounds of her family and will be carried by all who were lucky enough to receive the grace, kindness and love of our sweet Margielou.

We leave you with these words from one of her journals:

There are only five things that really truly matter:

1. Someone to love

2. Something to do

3. Something to hope for

4. Faith

5. Laughter.

Please join us at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church on July 29, 2023 at 2 pm for her service, followed by food and refreshments at Thomas Hall. If you should choose to honor her memory with a financial donation, please donate to the CCD program at St. Joseph’s.

“Don’t cry because it is over. Smile because it happened.” Dr. Seuss