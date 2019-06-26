{{featured_button_text}}
Maria Woodworth

There will be a Celebration of Life event in honor and memory of Maria Woodworth of Carlin, who passed away recently. Please join us on Saturday, June 29th in the Stockmen’s Showroom Elko, from 2pm to 6pm.

There will be “Karaoke by Kim”, memories shared and a truly celebratory event in Maria’s honor. Please join us!

