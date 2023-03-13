August 6, 1933—March 10, 2023

BATTLE MOUNTAIN—Marian Cole was born August 6, 1933 to Joseph Bonner Cole and Geneve Potter Cole in Salt Lake City, Utah. She grew up in Copper Canyon, a mining camp 15 miles southwest of Battle Mountain. If you asked her what kind of house she lived in she would tell you a tar paper shack. She had a lively upbringing in Copper Canyon and told great stories of growing up there with her lifelong friends.

In 1951, Marian married Hank Filippini and they celebrated 69 years together until his passing in 2020. Although she was the proud daughter of a Nevada miner, she embraced the ranching industry and way of life. Marian and Hank owned and operated the Filippini Ranching Company from 1968 until recently.

Always a great American patriot, Marian was very active bettering her community, state, and country. She volunteered countless hours serving the 4-H, PTA, Nevada Cattlewomen, Women In Mining, N-6 Grazing Board, high school rodeo, and many other endeavors. An avid reader of history, politics, and world affairs, Marian always had a thoughtful opinion.

Marian and Hank followed all their children’s, grandchildren’s and great-grandchildren’s activities, sporting events, and rodeos, delighting in their accomplishments and achievements. Winters in Scottsdale, fishing with friends, and traveling gave them great pleasure. In later years, Marian enjoyed playing Pinochle and Bunco, quilting, and luncheons with her cherished friends.

Marian is survived by her grateful children: Marty (Pat) Echevarria, Dan (Eddyann) Filippini, Kathi (Pete) Marvel, Jill (Bert) Paris, and Angie (Shawn) Mariluch.

Grammy dearly loved her 12 grandchildren: Adriane (Jake) Tibbitts, Jake (Kylee) Echevarria, Max (Jordan) Filippini, Mary Filippini, Hank Filippini, Rosie (Austin) Manning, Natalie (Troy) Murray, Abbie (Ted) Walker, Martin (Alexis) Paris, Michael Paris, Jenna (Mark) Nonella, and Amanda (Thad) DeForest.

Grammy absolutely adored her 22 great-grandchildren: Annie and Boone Tibbitts, Chandler Echevarria, Brooke and Cole Filippini, Ivy Filippini, Isabella, Ava, Addison, and Molly Manning, Ella, Rose, and Rees Murray, Hayes, Harvey, and Inez Walker, Audrey Paris, Nathan, Ace, and Sadie Nonella, Lexington and Hadley DeForest.

Funeral services will be held at the Filippini Family Cemetery on March 18, 2023 at 10:30 a.m.

A Celebration of Life and luncheon will follow at 1:00 p.m. at St. John Bosco Catholic Hall in Battle Mountain, Nevada.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation can be made to the Battle Mountain Cookhouse Museum, P.O. Box 663, Battle Mountain, NV 89820, or the Range Foundation, Range Magazine, P.O. Box 1595, Carson City, NV 89702.