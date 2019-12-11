Marian Potter Sorensen

January 12, 1935—November 22, 2019

Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother returned to Heavenly Father on November 22, 2019. Marian Potter was born January 12, 1935, in Salt Lake City, to Emerson Henry Potter and Ruth Lillian Petersen Potter. Marian and her two sisters, Carole and Margy, and her brother, Gordon, were reared in mining camps in Utah, Nevada, and Idaho. Marian attended Brigham Young University, earning a bachelor’s degree in English. She met Von Loyd Sorensen in June 1957, and the couple were married in the Salt Lake Temple in December 1957. They purchased the Eddie Murphy ranch in Secret Pass, about 40 miles east of Elko, and reared 10 children while raising sheep and cattle.

Marian was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in numerous Church callings, and she and Von served six full-time missions together, the last one as Temple President and Matron of the Guadalajara Mexico Temple. They then moved to Salt Lake City and served in the Salt Lake Temple before moving to Orem and later to Provo, Utah.

