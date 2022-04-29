Maricia Renee Westenskow Barnhurst

October 7, 1953 – April 25, 2022

Marcia Renee Westenskow Barnhurst passed away peacefully on Monday, April 25, 2022, with her family by her side after a long and courageous battle with health issues. She was born to Melvin and Rowena Westenskow on October 7, 1953 in La Grande Oregon. She was the youngest of 6 children. She attended all her school years there and graduated from La Grande High school in 1971. Marcia attended 1 year at Ricks college before attending Mary Kawakami Cosmetology school. She had been working as a beautician for a few years when she met the love of her life, Daryl Barnhurst in October 1975. They were married at the Provo, Utah Temple on March 17, 1976 and just recently celebrated 46 years of marriage.

While raising her 4 children, Marcia continued to do hair on the side and worked as a telephone operator when her kids were young. Later she worked at the Central Office kitchen, and at the Elko High school as the lunch lady. She loved to do this so that she could be home when her children got off school. She was often busy bussing her kids and their friends around, and became a second mom to many.

Marcia had a beautiful alto voice and loved to play the piano. She received a calling in church to play the organ. She was very intimidated because she was used to the piano, and the organ was much more difficult. She didn’t let that stop her, and practiced often. She grew to love the organ and did it very well! It was a joy to hear her play. She missed it so much when she got sick, but was able to play one last time just a month before her passing. Marcia was a very honest and straightforward person who was not afraid to tell you what she thought. She was loving and kind and often used humor to connect with others. She loved her grandchildren and spoiled them every chance she got. We will all miss her dearly, but know that we will see her again.

Marcia is survived by her husband Daryl Barnhurst of Elko, children Benjamin Barnhurst (Teresa) of Elko, Melanie Myers (Charles) of Elko, Lindsay Snow (Chris) of Elko, sister Judy Davison, and grandchildren Bryson Kufeld, Alysssa Kufeld, Brayden Barnhurst, Gabriel Lara, Brayden Myers, Abbie Snow, Zachrey Myers, Paityn Myers, Emma Myers, Maddie Snow, and countless other dear family members. She is preceded in death by her daughter Erin Barnhurst, mother and father Rowena and Melvin Westenskow, sister Marilou Westenskow Hutchison, brothers Melvin Duane Westenskow, Kenneth Westenskow, and Loren Westenskow and many other beloved family members.

There will be a viewing held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Chapel on 3210 Sagecrest Dr., Elko, Nv 89801, at 12:00pm on Friday, May 6, 2022, with the funeral immediately following at 1:00 pm.