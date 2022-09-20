Sep. 24, 1963—Aug. 23, 2022

Mariflor (Flor) Chan Guinto, 58 years old died unexpectedly at her home in Mountain Home Idaho on August 23, 2022. Flor was born on September 24, 1963, in Olongapo City, Philippines to Porfirio R. Chan and Flora Ornopia Chan.

Flor came to the United States from the Philippines in 1990 with her son Max. Flor moved to Elko from San Diego in 2009. She worked at the Gold Dust West Casino for a few years then decided to move to Mountain Home Idaho in 2018.

Her favorite hobbies and interests included spending time with her family, gardening and traveling with friends and family. She especially loved camping and searching for new hot spring spas.

Flor is survived by her sons Max Guinto and wife Lindsey (San Diego, CA), Edison Chan and wife Nina, (Elko, NV) four grandchildren, four Sisters, four brothers, numerous nieces and nephews and her beloved Prince.

Flor was preceded in death by her parents Porfirio Chan and Flora Ornopia Chan, her older brother Alfredo Chan of Elko. She was also preceded by her little dog Princess.

Flor has many friends and family that will dearly miss her presence here on earth.

A memorial Service is scheduled Saturday September 24, 2022, at St. Josephs Catholic Church 1035 C Street Elko, Nevada at 2:00 PM Father Biju will be the officiating priest. A luncheon will be served after the service at Mater Dei Hall.