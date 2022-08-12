May 3, 1950—August 3, 2022

What started as a normal Wednesday in Salt Lake City will forever be remembered. On August 3rd, Marilyn Christine Glaser, loving wife friend and mother of three children, was suddenly taken at the age of 72 by our heavenly father.

Born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on May 3, 1950, to Mel and Martina Foley. She endured a challenging upbringing and after high school she moved to Chicago to train to be a dental hygienist in 1968. Here she met her forever partner, Dr. Steven Glaser. They married on June 23, 1969. After Steve’s graduation they moved to San Clemente, CA where Steve was a dentist in the Navy. While in San Clemente, Marilyn fell in love with the ocean and the beach. She enjoyed the peace and tranquil serenity the waves and sand provided.

After his service in the Navy they decided to move to Elko, Nevada where her in laws were close and could help Steve open his dental practice. It was here they raised their family. Being naturally witty and creative, she always had exciting adventures with her kids. She used to say how do you spell love – TIME. Raising her children and then grandchildren brought her so much joy. Marilyn was a night owl; it did not matter how late it was-she was up. She was the cool mom: ready to take the kids out cruising, toilet papering, or doorbell ditching. On the flip side, there was nothing that could happen in the night that she didn’t catch or know about. She was involved in a lot of the late night teenage shenanigans. She traveled across the state of Nevada, Oklahoma, Colorado and Texas to support her kids and grandkids. No grandkid missed a late-night Target run with Gigi, as she was called by the grandkids.

You taught us to have fun all while being strong, confident and kind. Family vacations were spent in a tiny, rustic old goldmine town called Jarbidge, NV. To most, this would be more of a punishment, but Marilyn could make anything into a good time. She’d build dams in the river to create small swimming pools, direct mid afternoon pool games, play baseball with the crab apples, create scavenger hunts, lead trivia games, have hikes at dusk, and tell ghost stories about the Tsawhawbitts. We’d ride our bikes through the town like we owned it. Evenings would be topped off with hot dogs and s’mores.

Marilyn had an innate ability to know how to empathize with people. She enjoyed teaching and helping at Great Basin College in Elko. Every year, she would teach vacation bible school at Calvary Baptist Church. She loved to talk about her relationship with Christ and was active in the church. She was known not only for her infectious laugh, but her beautiful voice, as she loved to sing. She had a positive influence over anyone she met, and her positivity will be remembered by family and friends alike.

Marilyn is survived by her husband, Dr. Steve Glaser of 52 years and their three children: Dr. Brian Glaser, Dr. Trent Glaser and Carolyn Jordan; brother, Dr. Mel Foley; grandchildren: Luke Glaser, Lexie Glaser, Josh Glaser, Maya Glaser, Aidan Glaser, Emeli Jordan, and Tommi Jordan.

A celebration of her life will be on Monday, September 5, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City. Guests are encouraged to use the parking on the north side of the building. Please share your memories and photos with her family at www.starksfuneral.com.