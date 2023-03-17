May 24, 1930—March 10, 2023

ELKO—Surrounded by family, Marjorie Jean Kellers passed away peacefully on March 10, 2023, in her home in Elko.

Mom was born to Clarence and Florence Yohn on May 24, 1930, in Los Angeles, CA. After her parents divorce, Mom moved with her mother to Elko at the age of eight, and made Elko her home ever since. She graduated from Elko County High School in 1948, and married George Kellers on February 21, 1950. The couple had been married for 27 years until Dads death in 1977.

Mom retired from Alltel Communications (now Frontier). After retirement, she volunteered at the Elko Senior Center and Northeastern Nevada Museum. She treasured her family and the lifelong friendships she made along the way.

Mom is survived by her sister, Caroline Branca of North Carolina; her sons: Steve (Patricia) Kellers and William Kellers; daughters: Connie (Fred) Bradley, Crystal Bartorelli, and Laura (Chet) Littledyke; nine grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceeded in death by her husband, George Kellers in 1977, and her son, John Kellers in 2003.

Per her request, there will be no services. A small family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Contributions//Donations can be made in her name to Guiding Light Hospice, Elko Animal Shelter or any charity of your choice.