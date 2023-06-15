Marjorie "Marge" Prunty

Marjorie "Marge" Prunty was born August 25, 1926 in Elko, Nevada to Hugh and Mabel Bieroth, and after a very long and full life, passed away peacefully June 12, 2023 in Elko. Marge grew up as a tomboy ranch kid on the Bieroth Ranch in Mountain City, alongside her two older siblings, George and Ellen.

Marge's elementary school and freshman years were spent at the Rio Tinto Mine School near Mountain City, and her sophomore and junior years were then spent at the Mountain City School. She graduated from Elko High School and then went to the University of Nevada, Reno, to obtain a degree in education. After graduation, she taught for seventeen years, first in Owyhee, then in the one-room Charleston school house, at North Fork, in Wendell, Idaho, and finally at Southside Elementary in Elko.

It was at a dance in North Fork that she remembered first meeting her future husband, Frank "Shorty" Prunty from Charleston. Shorty and his brother, Harold "Corky" trailed their string of bucking horses to Mountain City to put on the rodeo there every year, and it was around 1946 that Marge and Shorty began to get acquainted.

On July 15, 1948, she married Shorty, and their early married life was spent working on the YP Ranch in Tuscarora. Later, they had two sons, Richard "Dick" George, born in August 1949, and Gary Allen, born in October 1952. Shorty purchased a house from part of what is now the PX ranch and moved it out to Charleston to be their home, setting it down the day Gary was born. The house would be home to countless memorable times and outstanding home-cooked meals.Together, Shorty and Marge worked on the Prunty Ranch in Charleston, and eventually bought half of it from Shorty's parents with money they earned through Marge's teaching, operating a very successful deer hunting guide business in the fall, and the expansion of the rodeo stock business into producing professional rodeos. The Pruntys were proud to have several horses buck at the National Finals Rodeo in the 1960s, including Broken Blossom, who was awarded 3rd best bronc at the NFR, Sputnik, and Hereford. Other especially memorable horses were Cornflakes and Royal Taboo.

Marge was a great cook and fed countless guests, ranch crews, and deer hunters over the years. She was especially well known for her sourdough biscuits and burnt sugar cakes, and always had refreshments of some kind for visitors, and for the truckers bringing her cattle back into Charleston in the spring. Even with so many proverbial irons in the fire, Marge still found time to learn to tool leather and became quite good at it.Marge had a deep love for her family, her animals, and the ranch. She especially loved seeing her new foals each spring, and she delighted in the hummingbirds that swarmed her feeders through the summer. She was able to ride well into her late seventies, and helped move cows on her favorite horse, Ribbon. Even in her later years, she enjoyed nothing more than a good four-wheeler ride around the ranch with her dog, and her family often marveled at how many four-wheeler wrecks she somehow survived. For many years, she greatly enjoyed going to watch the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas with her family, and the last time she attended, she was in her early 90s.

Marge was a mother, grandmother, "Auntie," and dear friend to many.

She is survived by her son, Gary; her two granddaughters: Becky (Rolly) Lisle and Kyla (John) Rianda; five great-grandchildren that she was blessed to know, and numerous nephews and nieces with whom she was close.

A celebration of life will be held on June 27 at 2PM at the Elko Convention Center.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Elko County Fair are suggested.