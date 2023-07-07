June 10, 1962—June 30, 2023

ELKO—Mark Anthony Lupercio, 61, known by his friends as Sparky, passed away on Friday, June 30, 2023, from injuries sustained in a one vehicle accident in Elko, NV.

Mark was born June 10, 1962, in Exeter, CA, to Anthony and Lillian Lupercio. The family moved to Nevada when he was young. While attending Elko High School, he excelled in wrestling and earned many awards, including a college scholarship. He loved to hunt, fish, garden, and be outdoors. Most of all, he loved his family. He was a laborer in industrial construction.

Mark is survived by his mother, Lillian Lupercio; siblings: Theresa (Chief) Nutting, Monica (Louie) Lupercio, Anna Marie Matney, Rosemary Kimbrough, Marlene (Chuck) Krizic, Benjamin (Jana) Lupercio, Michael Lupercio, Ernie (Lonna) Lupercio; and several nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his father, Anthony Lupercio; nephew, Alexander Guzman; and brothers-in-law: Robert Matney and Craig Kimbrough.

A viewing will take place on Thursday, July 13, 2023 at 5:30 PM followed by a rosary at 7:00 at Burns Funeral Home in Elko. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church on July 14, 2023, at 10:00 AM. Interment in the Elko City Cemetery will follow. A reception will be held in Mater Dei Hall at St. Joseph’s Church, courtesy of the Women of Saint Joseph’s.