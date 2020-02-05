Mark Tracy Sargeant of Orem, UT passed away peacefully at age 66 on December 29, 2019 in Payson, Utah. He was born November 10, 1953, in Newport, OR, the second of 11 children born to Perry David Sargeant and Ada Christene (Hansen) Sargeant. Mark was preceded in death by his father and infant sister, Susan. Mark is survived by his mother of Elko, NV and 9 siblings: Phillip (Marcie) Sargeant of Anderson, CA; Grant Sargeant of Elko, NV; Matthew (Lorri) Sargeant of Kamas, UT; John (Christy) Sargeant of Pleasant Grove, UT; Mary Lou Schaat (Brian) of Rexburg, ID; Stephen (Vicki) Sargeant of Kimberly, ID; James (Valerie) Sargeant of Spring Creek, NV; Ruth (Steve) Garvin of Elko, NV; and Rebecca Sargeant of Sparks, NV. Mark married Rosalynne Taylor of Camarillo, CA on June 11, 1977, in the Los Angeles Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They are the parents of five children (and grandparents of nine): Jacob M. Sargeant of Portland, OR; Tracy L. (Matthew) Phillips of Evans, GA; Kristin M. (Miguel) Ruiz of Layton, UT; Ashley R. (Wally) Breitenstein of Springville, UT; and John T. Sargeant of Salt Lake City, UT. Mark grew up in Newport and Portland, OR; San Bernardino, CA; Westbridge and Osoyoos, British Columbia, Canada; and Montello and Elko, NV.

In 1971, he completed High School in Wells, NV, graduating as the valedictorian. In 1973, he graduated from Ricks College in Rexburg, ID, and then served two years in northern Italy as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. In 1976, he began attending BYU in Provo, UT, and enrolled in Army ROTC. Mark completed a BA degree in Political Science in 1978 and a master’s degree in Public Administration in 1979 at Brigham Young University (BYU). He entered active duty Army service as a Military Intelligence officer in April 1979 at Ft. Huachuca, AZ. After paratrooper certification at Ft. Benning, GA in January 1980, he served three years in the 501st MI Battalion, 1st Armored Division, near Ansbach, Germany. Subsequent military assignments were at USAICS in AZ; US FORSCOM in GA; III US Army Corps (Fwd) near Maastricht, Netherlands; 66th MI Brigade in Augsburg, Germany; the U.S. Army Command & General Staff College at Ft. Leavenworth, KS; and USSTRATCOM at Bellevue, NE. After more than 20 years, he retired in mid-1999 and moved to Orem, UT. Mark then worked for Pleasant Grove City, UT in its Community Development department. In 2001, he began working for the Security Department of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, focused on security for missionaries and other Church interests in Africa and the Caribbean. In 2012, he retired again and began part-time work as an FBI contractor conducting background investigations. He also did some part-time work as a school bus driver before serving with his wife as member and leader support missionaries in the Orem Heatheridge Stake.