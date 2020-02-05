NOVEMBER 10, 1953—DECEMBER 29, 2019
Mark Tracy Sargeant of Orem, UT passed away peacefully at age 66 on December 29, 2019 in Payson, Utah. He was born November 10, 1953, in Newport, OR, the second of 11 children born to Perry David Sargeant and Ada Christene (Hansen) Sargeant. Mark was preceded in death by his father and infant sister, Susan. Mark is survived by his mother of Elko, NV and 9 siblings: Phillip (Marcie) Sargeant of Anderson, CA; Grant Sargeant of Elko, NV; Matthew (Lorri) Sargeant of Kamas, UT; John (Christy) Sargeant of Pleasant Grove, UT; Mary Lou Schaat (Brian) of Rexburg, ID; Stephen (Vicki) Sargeant of Kimberly, ID; James (Valerie) Sargeant of Spring Creek, NV; Ruth (Steve) Garvin of Elko, NV; and Rebecca Sargeant of Sparks, NV. Mark married Rosalynne Taylor of Camarillo, CA on June 11, 1977, in the Los Angeles Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They are the parents of five children (and grandparents of nine): Jacob M. Sargeant of Portland, OR; Tracy L. (Matthew) Phillips of Evans, GA; Kristin M. (Miguel) Ruiz of Layton, UT; Ashley R. (Wally) Breitenstein of Springville, UT; and John T. Sargeant of Salt Lake City, UT. Mark grew up in Newport and Portland, OR; San Bernardino, CA; Westbridge and Osoyoos, British Columbia, Canada; and Montello and Elko, NV.
In 1971, he completed High School in Wells, NV, graduating as the valedictorian. In 1973, he graduated from Ricks College in Rexburg, ID, and then served two years in northern Italy as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. In 1976, he began attending BYU in Provo, UT, and enrolled in Army ROTC. Mark completed a BA degree in Political Science in 1978 and a master’s degree in Public Administration in 1979 at Brigham Young University (BYU). He entered active duty Army service as a Military Intelligence officer in April 1979 at Ft. Huachuca, AZ. After paratrooper certification at Ft. Benning, GA in January 1980, he served three years in the 501st MI Battalion, 1st Armored Division, near Ansbach, Germany. Subsequent military assignments were at USAICS in AZ; US FORSCOM in GA; III US Army Corps (Fwd) near Maastricht, Netherlands; 66th MI Brigade in Augsburg, Germany; the U.S. Army Command & General Staff College at Ft. Leavenworth, KS; and USSTRATCOM at Bellevue, NE. After more than 20 years, he retired in mid-1999 and moved to Orem, UT. Mark then worked for Pleasant Grove City, UT in its Community Development department. In 2001, he began working for the Security Department of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, focused on security for missionaries and other Church interests in Africa and the Caribbean. In 2012, he retired again and began part-time work as an FBI contractor conducting background investigations. He also did some part-time work as a school bus driver before serving with his wife as member and leader support missionaries in the Orem Heatheridge Stake.
In October 2016, Mark was diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), a fatal neuromuscular disorder. He and his family are very grateful for the assistance of the Veterans Administration; Paralyzed Veterans of America; the ALS Clinic of the George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center (Salt Lake City); Dr. Summer Gibson and staff at the ALS Clinic of the University of Utah Clinical Neurosciences Center; CNS Home Health & Hospice; Bristol Home Health & Hospice; ALS Association (Rocky Mountain Chapter) and Riverton ALS Support Group; the nurses, CNAs and staff at the Mervyn Sharp Bennion Central Utah Veterans Home; and the outpouring of love, support, and service of family and friends. Family and country were always both very dear to Mark. Mark enjoyed world travel but his favorite place was home with his dear Rosie. He enjoyed good music, good books, good friends, and good food. Mark’s life-long association with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was of paramount significance. He enjoyed serving as a counselor in eight bishoprics, as a high councilor in several stakes, and as a temple worker in two temples. He greatly enjoyed Boy Scouting service, especially the great outdoors and fishing.
Mark loved to express his testimony of the restored Gospel of Jesus Christ and his gratitude for the Atonement and Resurrection of the Savior, Jesus Christ. He always enjoyed serving with fellow veterans of American Legion Post 72 in Orem, UT in recent years. Mark will be greatly missed by many friends and family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Missionary Fund of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
