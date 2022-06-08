April 26, 1974—March 17, 2022

Martin Peprah Tuffour, age 48, was born to the now-late Dominic Frimpong and Mary Binney, a businessman and a teacher respectively in Obuasi, Ghana. He graduated from University of Mines and Technology, Tarkwa in Ghana with Geological Engineering degree and worked for Golden Star Mine at Bogoso in Ghana. He moved to America in 2006 to pursue his Master of Science degree in Economic Geology at South Dakota School of Mines and Technology and worked for many mining companies including Nevada Gold in Elko and Fiore Pan mine in Eureka.

Martin viewed education as a foundation and backbone for everyone, especially children. He was therefore deeply involved in his children education and offered financial support to educate his nephews and nieces in Ghana. His dream of early retirement put extra pressure on him to use his time and money to try and own business in America and/or Ghana.

Martin was not a good swimmer but would like to stand in a swimming pool laughing. He liked all kinds of music, loud music. Martin cherished friendship and liked to hang-out with friends, and not afraid to express his views on any topic under discussion. Martin departed this life on Thursday, March 17, 2022 in Eureka, Nevada.

Martin is survived by his wife, Gladys; his son, Martin Junior; daughters: Belinda, Shannell, and Chantell.

He will be greatly missed.