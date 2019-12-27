Marty Duane Beck passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019 at the age of 60. He was born in Madera to Ted and Wanda Beck on December 15, 1959. Marty attended local schools graduating from Madera High School class of 1978. He spent many years in Carlin, Nevada where he worked as an Equipment Operator for Barrick Gold of North America for 12 years. Marty was a Retired Gold Miner and former custom woodworker, having worked for Ogles Custom Cabinets. He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson Motorcycle and was a member of E Clampus Vitus, (a Clamper).