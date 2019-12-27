December 15, 1978 – December 20, 2019
Marty Duane Beck passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019 at the age of 60. He was born in Madera to Ted and Wanda Beck on December 15, 1959. Marty attended local schools graduating from Madera High School class of 1978. He spent many years in Carlin, Nevada where he worked as an Equipment Operator for Barrick Gold of North America for 12 years. Marty was a Retired Gold Miner and former custom woodworker, having worked for Ogles Custom Cabinets. He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson Motorcycle and was a member of E Clampus Vitus, (a Clamper).
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Debbie Beck, his parents, Wanda and Ted Beck all of Madera, his son, Eric Beck and his wife Dana of Pennsylvania, one brother, Dale Beck of Vacaville, CA, one sister, Diana Sirianni of New York, and two grandchildren, Lila and Jack.
A private family gathering was held over the weekend.
Remembrances may be made in Marty’s honor to Hinds Hospice, 2490 W. Shaw Ave. Ste. 101, Fresno, CA 93711.
