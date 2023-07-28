Oct. 17, 1988—March 11, 2023
ELKO—Marty Gallegos, 34, sadly passed away on March 11, 2023, in Elko, NV.
He was born on October 17, 1988, the son of Martin and Frances Gallegos. He was a loving father to his two children, son Liam Gallegos, and daughter Mila Gallegos. Marty’s hobbies included hiking, building and doing tattoos.
Marty is survived by his parents, children and siblings: Christopher, Angela, Nicole, Sunshine, and Mario; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Mike Gallegos.
A memorial service will be held August 12th at 11am at Calvary Baptist Church in Elko with a reception to follow.
