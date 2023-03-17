Oct. 17, 1988—March 11, 2023

ELKO—Marty Gallegos, 34, sadly passed away on March 11, 2023, in Elko, NV.

He was born on October 17, 1988, he was the son of Martin and Frances Gallegos. He was a loving father to his two children, son Liam Gallegos, and daughter Mila Gallegos. Marty’s hobbies included hiking, building and doing tattoos.

He is survived by his parents, children and siblings: Christopher, Angela, Nicole, Sunshine, Mario; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded by his brother, Mike Gallegos.

Service to be held at a later date.