February 27, 1949—November 21, 2018
Marvin Laurence Adams passed away of natural causes November 21 at home. He was born February 27, 1949 in Wells Nevada to Gladys Bird and Chester E. Adams. Marvin graduated Wells High School in 1967. Joined US Army January 30, 1969 and was stationed in Dian, Vietnam as MP. November 1971 he was honorably discharged from the service.
Marvin joined Wells City Police force June 30, 1974, was appointed Wells Chief of Police in 1978 and resigned his position June 1981. While working in Wells, Marvin gave his sister a ticket for unlicensed dog. She asked for a break but nothing doing. Sorry but here is your fine.
He started working for Battle Mountain Police Dept. August 10, 1981 and was promoted to deputy in July 1987, then promoted to Undersheriff July 1987.
Marvin resigned as Lander County Undersheriff in Battle Mountain January 1991 and was hired as patrolman in Winnemucca, Nv on March 1991. November 16 and 17 he had a retirement party at Winnemucca.
Marvin worked for Winnemucca BLM in 1999 thru 2004. Then October 2004 moved back to Wells to reside. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. At earlier age, Grandparents Nellie and Jim Charlie taught him to how to hunt and fish.
Marvin was very proud of his first elk kill and deer last season, with his cousin Lee helping as spotter. This season he had a buck kill. Was looking forward to the 2019 season making plans for another successful hunt.
Marvin is survived by his son Billy, grandchildren Reagan, Riley, Jordan and Brooklyn Buller of Battle Mtn, aunt, Ruthe Oselio and cousin Jacque Valley, Albuquerque, NM; sisters, Beverly (Al) Del Rio and Barbara (Manuel) Cabral of Wells; cousins Frederick Bird of Wells, Glen Bird, Jr. of Pocatello Idaho; nieces, Rela (Glenn), Allexis and Samantha Shamblin of Wells, I.upe (Kirk) Skinner of Kingman, Arizona; nephew, Shane (Nikki), nieces Katie, Kyana and Khloe Del Rio of Wells; as well as nephews, Manuel Cabral, Jr of Las Vegas and Tyler King of Reno.
Viewing will be 1:00 to 2:00 PM on November 30th with services starting at 2:00 PM at Burns Funeral Home in Elko. Burial will be at later date in Wells.
